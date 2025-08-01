USFF Band Performs in Limón, Costa Rica

The U.S. Fleet Forces Band "Uncharted Waters" performs at the opening ceremony in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 25, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist
2nd Class Jonas Womack)
