    USFF Band Performs in Limón, Costa Rica

    LIMóN, COSTA RICA

    07.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rylin Paul 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    The U.S. Fleet Forces Band "Uncharted Waters" performs at the opening ceremony in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 25, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist
    2nd Class Jonas Womack)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972753
    VIRIN: 250725-N-DI219-2001
    PIN: 2507290
    Filename: DOD_111212401
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: LIMóN, CR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFF Band Performs in Limón, Costa Rica, by PO2 Rylin Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25

