CP25 Community Relations Sports Day in Costa Rica

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 29, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) participate in a community relations sports day with students from Colegio Tecnico Profesional De Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 29, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)
07.29.2025
08.05.2025
B-Roll
|972738
250729-A-DT406-2001
|DOD_111212107
00:00:55
LIMÓN, CR
|0
|0
