LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 27, 2025) Service members assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) encounter patients at a medical site in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 27, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 13:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972734
|VIRIN:
|250727-A-DT406-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111212038
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|LIMóN, CR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CP25 Costa Rica Medical site, by PFC Jordan Bristol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
