CP25 Medsite in Limón

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 26, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), treat Costa Rican patients at a medical site in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 26, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)
|07.26.2025
|08.05.2025 13:22
|B-Roll
|972729
|250726-N-DF135-2001
|DOD_111211936
|00:01:53
|LIMóN, CR
|0
|0
