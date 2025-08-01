AAFES 130th Anniversary - AFN PSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972699" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Public Service Announcement highlighting 130 years of service from the Army and Air Force Exchange Service. Since 1895, AAFES has supported military communities with goods, services, and a commitment to improving quality of life both at home and abroad. (U.S. Airforce video by SrA Olivia Marino)