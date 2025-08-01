Public Service Announcement highlighting 130 years of service from the Army and Air Force Exchange Service. Since 1895, AAFES has supported military communities with goods, services, and a commitment to improving quality of life both at home and abroad. (U.S. Airforce video by SrA Olivia Marino)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 04:44
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|972699
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-KA816-9132
|Filename:
|DOD_111210947
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AAFES 130th Anniversary - AFN PSA, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.