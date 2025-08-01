B-roll of soldiers from 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, participate in an Army Fitness test as part of the United States Army Special Operations Command's Best Squad Competition. The USASOC Best Squad Competition highlights the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination and their mastery of warfighting fundamentals, including marksmanship, physical fitness across a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 4 – 8. The winning squad will move along to compete against the Army’s best, during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, Oct. 2 – 12, 2025. ( U.S. Army video by Sgt Benjamin Castro)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 19:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972675
|VIRIN:
|250804-A-HZ000-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111210362
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USASOC Best Squad Competition Army Fitness Test - 3rd SFG (A), by SGT Benjamin Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
