    PNSY PROfile Zachary Kofman Vertical

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (March 11, 2025): After nearly 225 years, the workforce of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is continuing to deliver excellence in the pursuit of its mission!

    This PROfile features Sheet Metal Mechanic Zachary Kofman of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

    #navy250 #warfighters

    (U.S. Navy video Joel Messer/released)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 14:06
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 972630
    VIRIN: 250311-N-BY633-1002
    Filename: DOD_111209583
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    warfighters
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Kittery Maine
    Navy250

