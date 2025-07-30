2025 Black Sea Airshow (Reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers and aviators from the 101st Airborne Division and the 1st Armored Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) participated in the 2025 Black Sea Airshow at a Romanian Air Force base located near Constanța, at Mihail Kogălniceanu International Airport August 2nd, 2025. The airshow displayed military aircraft, vehicles and equipment from the United States, Romania, Italy and Germany for exhibitors, visitors and military delegations. This event provided an opportunity for Army aviation crews to demonstrate their elite flying skills and abilities while also demonstrating the U.S. commitment to providing forward deployed combat-credible forces in the region. (US Army video by Maj. Brian Sutherland)