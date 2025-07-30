Emerald Warrior 25.2: Air Commandos exercise CBRN readiness

U.S. Air Force Air Commandos assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command conduct a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear training exercise in California during Emerald Warrior 25.2, July 30, 2025. Supported by U.S. Special Operations Command, Emerald Warrior is a joint, combined special operations exercise that prepares AFSOC forces, Conventional Enablers, Partner Forces, and Interagency Elements to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas Hansford)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2025 17:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972543
|VIRIN:
|250730-F-AI717-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111207000
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
