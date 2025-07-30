Military Police (MP) from several different nations provide key safety and support to the community and service members during Talisman Sabre 25. One of the MP’s core elements is establishing force protection. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2025 01:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972508
|VIRIN:
|250725-A-QT791-5525
|Filename:
|DOD_111206292
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Police in Talisman Sabre: Assist, Protect, Defend, by SFC Leron Richards, SSG Tara Brown and MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.