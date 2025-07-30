Air University hosts Civil Air Patrol’s top cadets

Civil Air Patrol’s Cadet Officer School brought 120 of the nation’s top cadets to Air University, July 18–27, for its 55th year of leadership development. Hosted at the Squadron Officer School, the course immerses students in military culture and exposes them to high-level leadership concepts beyond what they typically experience at their home squadrons. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)
