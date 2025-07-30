Air University hosts Civil Air Patrol’s top cadets

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972498" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Civil Air Patrol’s Cadet Officer School brought 120 of the nation’s top cadets to Air University, July 18–27, for its 55th year of leadership development. Hosted at the Squadron Officer School, COS immerses students in military culture and exposes them to high-level leadership concepts beyond what they typically experience at their home squadrons. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)