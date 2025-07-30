Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air University hosts Civil Air Patrol’s top cadets

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Civil Air Patrol’s Cadet Officer School brought 120 of the nation’s top cadets to Air University, July 18–27, for its 55th year of leadership development. Hosted at the Squadron Officer School, COS immerses students in military culture and exposes them to high-level leadership concepts beyond what they typically experience at their home squadrons. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 19:15
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

