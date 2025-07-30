Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts flyover of Hawaiian Islands folllowing tsunami

An HC-130 Hercules crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts a flyover of the Hawaiian Islands to assess harbors, waterways and aids to navigation July 30, 2025. Following the end of a tsunami warning issued for the state of Hawaii, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port Honolulu reopened Hawaii’s ports to all vessel traffic. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 17:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972491
|VIRIN:
|250801-G-BQ071-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111205772
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.