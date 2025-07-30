Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts flyover of Hawaiian Islands folllowing tsunami

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets 

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    An HC-130 Hercules crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts a flyover of the Hawaiian Islands to assess harbors, waterways and aids to navigation July 30, 2025. Following the end of a tsunami warning issued for the state of Hawaii, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port Honolulu reopened Hawaii’s ports to all vessel traffic. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 17:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972491
    VIRIN: 250801-G-BQ071-1001
    Filename: DOD_111205772
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Air Station Barbers Point
    Hawaii
    C-130
    USCG

