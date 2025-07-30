Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Opening of the PCS JTF call center - Maj. Gen. Lance Curtis

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AFB, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman and Senior Airman Iain Stanley

    Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lance Curtis, Joint Task Force commander, announces the opening of the permanent change of station JTF call center at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 1, 2025. The PCS JTF call center will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 17:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 972488
    VIRIN: 250731-F-QY777-2330
    Filename: DOD_111205709
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: SCOTT AFB, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Opening of the PCS JTF call center - Maj. Gen. Lance Curtis, by SrA Keira Rossman and SrA Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download