U.S. Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 461, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, carried out external lift training at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida. The SLTE 4-25 is shaped to be a realistic training environment producing combat-ready forces proficient in operating as an integrated marine air ground task force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jazlyn Baker and Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell)
|07.29.2025
|08.01.2025 14:31
|Newscasts
|972470
|250729-M-PK537-1001
|DOD_111205383
|00:01:08
|US
|0
|0
This work, Marine Minute 30-25 (AFN VERSION), by LCpl Jazlyn Baker and LCpl Matthew McDonnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
