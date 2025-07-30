Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute 30-25 (AFN VERSION)

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jazlyn Baker and Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 461, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, carried out external lift training at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida. The SLTE 4-25 is shaped to be a realistic training environment producing combat-ready forces proficient in operating as an integrated marine air ground task force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jazlyn Baker and Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 14:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 972470
    VIRIN: 250729-M-PK537-1001
    Filename: DOD_111205383
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    2MAW
    2ndMARDIV
    DMAMVMM
    USMCNews
    SLTE

