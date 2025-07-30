PAN S1000-25-0044
Army Specialist Michael Ray, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard," loves to put a smile on people's faces. As an Army Culinary Specialist in America's Kitchen, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, he takes a lot of pride in the meals he prepares for his fellow warfighters. The Defense Logistics Agency's Troop Support Subsistence team is proud to support Culinary Specialists with fresh fruits and vegetables, dry goods, spices and much more so they can prepare delicious meals. For more information on how DLA can support your mission visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 12:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972458
|VIRIN:
|250801-D-LU733-3310
|Filename:
|DOD_111205054
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Army Culinary Specialist SPC Michael Ray, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.