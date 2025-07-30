Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Culinary Specialist SPC Michael Ray

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Army Specialist Michael Ray, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard," loves to put a smile on people's faces. As an Army Culinary Specialist in America's Kitchen, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, he takes a lot of pride in the meals he prepares for his fellow warfighters. The Defense Logistics Agency's Troop Support Subsistence team is proud to support Culinary Specialists with fresh fruits and vegetables, dry goods, spices and much more so they can prepare delicious meals. For more information on how DLA can support your mission visit: www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 12:58
    Location: US

    The Old Guard
    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment

