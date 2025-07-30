Army Culinary Specialist SPC Michael Ray

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Specialist Michael Ray, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard," loves to put a smile on people's faces. As an Army Culinary Specialist in America's Kitchen, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, he takes a lot of pride in the meals he prepares for his fellow warfighters. The Defense Logistics Agency's Troop Support Subsistence team is proud to support Culinary Specialists with fresh fruits and vegetables, dry goods, spices and much more so they can prepare delicious meals. For more information on how DLA can support your mission visit: www.dla.mil