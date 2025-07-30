Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One-in-a-lifetime Cultural Exchange Program

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.31.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    For nearly a decade, U.S. Army Garrison Japan has been the heart of a unique, once-in-a-lifetime cultural exchange program between Smyrna and Zama Cities, fostering a remarkable collaboration with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force to help students broaden their knowledge and appreciation of diverse cultures.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 02:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 972392
    VIRIN: 250801-A-MS361-4675
    Filename: DOD_111203846
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    IMCOM
    USARJ
    U.S. Army
    Japan
    Camp Zama

