One-in-a-lifetime Cultural Exchange Program

For nearly a decade, U.S. Army Garrison Japan has been the heart of a unique, once-in-a-lifetime cultural exchange program between Smyrna and Zama Cities, fostering a remarkable collaboration with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force to help students broaden their knowledge and appreciation of diverse cultures.
|07.31.2025
|08.01.2025 02:47
|Package
|972392
|250801-A-MS361-4675
|DOD_111203846
|00:02:52
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|0
|0
