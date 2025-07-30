79th TSC FY25 Military Ball

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Watch the video of the 79th TSC team having fun at this year’s military ball aboard the iconic Queen Mary in Long Beach, Calif.! From enjoying a great meal to dancing and celebrating the success of Operation Mojave Falcon. A night full of pride, laughter, and unforgettable memories. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe)