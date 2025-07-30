Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    79th TSC FY25 Military Ball

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    Watch the video of the 79th TSC team having fun at this year’s military ball aboard the iconic Queen Mary in Long Beach, Calif.! From enjoying a great meal to dancing and celebrating the success of Operation Mojave Falcon. A night full of pride, laughter, and unforgettable memories. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 22:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 972383
    VIRIN: 250712-A-PK275-9477
    Filename: DOD_111203444
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: US

