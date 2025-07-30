U.S. and Republic of Korea Marines participate in a close air support simulation during the Korean Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) 25.2 on Osan air base, South Korea, July 23, 2025. The Korean Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) is conducted regularly between the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps to increase their combined capabilities through realistic training geared towards deterrence and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 23:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972382
|VIRIN:
|250723-M-QS704-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111203347
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and ROK Marines strengthen ties in Joint Air Controller training, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
