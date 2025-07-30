Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen simulate aeromedical evacuation during UC25 at Travis AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to multiple squadrons receive, stage, and transport simulated patients during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 31, 2025. U.S. Transportation Command designed UC25 to assess its ability and capacity to conduct global patient movement at scale and examine patient movement functionality across the Department of Defense with industry and interagency partners. UC25 provided hands-on experience simulating real-world events and offered opportunities to connect with key agencies that will likely collaborate to support large-scale patient movement in the future. Simulated patients were received and transported using C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Breanna Christopher Volkmar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 19:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972374
    VIRIN: 250731-F-MH881-1211
    Filename: DOD_111203248
    Length: 00:15:07
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen simulate aeromedical evacuation during UC25 at Travis AFB, by SSgt Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    60th AMW
    USTRANSCOM
    C-130
    Ultimate Caduceus 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download