U.S. Airmen assigned to multiple squadrons receive, stage, and transport simulated patients during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 31, 2025. U.S. Transportation Command designed UC25 to assess its ability and capacity to conduct global patient movement at scale and examine patient movement functionality across the Department of Defense with industry and interagency partners. UC25 provided hands-on experience simulating real-world events and offered opportunities to connect with key agencies that will likely collaborate to support large-scale patient movement in the future. Simulated patients were received and transported using C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Breanna Christopher Volkmar)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 19:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972374
|VIRIN:
|250731-F-MH881-1211
|Filename:
|DOD_111203248
|Length:
|00:15:07
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Airmen simulate aeromedical evacuation during UC25 at Travis AFB, by SSgt Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
