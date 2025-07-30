August 2025 Golden Sword

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



August is here, and with it comes Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month — a time to stay alert and informed.

We’re also closing out “The Prequel” to our Senior Contracting Officials and Directors Acquisition Training (#SDAT) as we prepare for the full conference this September in San Antonio, TX.



Don’t miss this month’s #GoldenSword as we take a look at what’s ahead for the Army and the #MICC — and how we’re driving transformation as we close out the fiscal year.