    August 2025 Golden Sword

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    August is here, and with it comes Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month — a time to stay alert and informed.
    We’re also closing out “The Prequel” to our Senior Contracting Officials and Directors Acquisition Training (#SDAT) as we prepare for the full conference this September in San Antonio, TX.

    Don’t miss this month’s #GoldenSword as we take a look at what’s ahead for the Army and the #MICC — and how we’re driving transformation as we close out the fiscal year.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 17:22
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Antiterrorism
    MICC
    Contracting For Soldiers
    Golden Sword
    SDAT
    Army

