August is here, and with it comes Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month — a time to stay alert and informed.
We’re also closing out “The Prequel” to our Senior Contracting Officials and Directors Acquisition Training (#SDAT) as we prepare for the full conference this September in San Antonio, TX.
Don’t miss this month’s #GoldenSword as we take a look at what’s ahead for the Army and the #MICC — and how we’re driving transformation as we close out the fiscal year.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 17:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972365
|VIRIN:
|250728-O-HP256-6608
|Filename:
|DOD_111203030
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, August 2025 Golden Sword, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
