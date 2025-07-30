Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Putting Wellness First | 9th Regiment, Advanced Camp | CST 2025

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Christian Carter, Pennsylvania State University, talks about his approach to leadership as he and other Cadets assigned to 9th Regiment, Advanced Camp, complete the M4 qualification on Fort Knox, Ky., July 21, 2025. The qualification ensures that Cadets are confident handling and accurately firing their M4 Carbine.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 16:49
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Army ROTC; 9th Regiment; Advanced Camp; Cadets; M4 carbine; CST 2025

