Putting Wellness First | 9th Regiment, Advanced Camp | CST 2025

Cadet Christian Carter, Pennsylvania State University, talks about his approach to leadership as he and other Cadets assigned to 9th Regiment, Advanced Camp, complete the M4 qualification on Fort Knox, Ky., July 21, 2025. The qualification ensures that Cadets are confident handling and accurately firing their M4 Carbine.