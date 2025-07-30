Expert Infantryman Badge teaser

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972355" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers attached to the 3rd Infantry Division participate in a preparatory training exercise for the Expert Infantryman Badge at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 31, 2025. Soldiers competing for the EIB are challenged to demonstrate their competence in various warrior and mission-essential tasks, land navigation, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)