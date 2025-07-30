Expert Infantryman Badge teaser

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Video by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers attached to the 3rd Infantry Division participate in a preparatory training exercise for the Expert Infantryman Badge at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 31, 2025. Soldiers competing for the EIB are challenged to demonstrate their competence in various warrior and mission-essential tasks, land navigation, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Fort Stewart, 3rd Infantry Division, ROTM, Rock of the Marne, EIB, Expert Infantryman Badge

