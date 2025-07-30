Coast Guard rescues 3 on Lake Erie

A Coast Guard Air Station Detroit MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists a person from Lake Erie near Middle Island, Ontario, Canada, July 31, 2025. The helicopter crew deployed Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Prince, a rescue swimmer at the air station, to assess the situation before hoisting the individual and transporting them to Port Clinton, Ohio. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Detroit)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 14:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972343
|VIRIN:
|250731-G-G0109-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111202349
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.