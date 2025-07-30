Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 3 on Lake Erie

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    A Coast Guard Air Station Detroit MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists a person from Lake Erie near Middle Island, Ontario, Canada, July 31, 2025. The helicopter crew deployed Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Prince, a rescue swimmer at the air station, to assess the situation before hoisting the individual and transporting them to Port Clinton, Ohio. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Detroit)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 14:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972343
    VIRIN: 250731-G-G0109-1003
    Filename: DOD_111202349
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US

    Coast Guard Air Station Detroit

