Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Safe+Sound Introduction video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KIRTLAND AFB, NM, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Lisa Gonzales 

    Air Force Safety Center

    Staff Sergeant Tyler Catanach from the Air Force Safety Center introduces this year's Safe + Sound Week campaign asking every Airmen and Guardian to make workplace safety a priority.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 11:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 972317
    VIRIN: 250730-F-ZM660-8963
    Filename: DOD_111201861
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KIRTLAND AFB, NM, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safe+Sound Introduction video, by MSgt Lisa Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OSHA Representative Jeffrey Romeo
    OSHA
    Safe+Sound
    DAFSafety
    OSHA Safe and Sound Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download