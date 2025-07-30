Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service 130th Anniversary

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    The Grafenwoehr Army & Air Force Exchange celebrated their 130th anniversary on July 25th, 2025, at Tower Barracks, Germany. Grafenwoehr AAFES celebrated its long-standing service to the community with a balloon drop, face painting and other family-friendly activities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 08:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972267
    VIRIN: 250725-A-FL725-6453
    Filename: DOD_111201277
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Grafenenwoehr Germany
    Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)
    AAFES

