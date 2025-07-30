Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Agile Spirit 25 - Command Post Exercise (B-roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KRTSANISI, GEORGIA

    07.31.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ehron Ostendorf 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 2nd Georgian Brigade conduct a Command Post Exercise with NATO partners and allies during Agile Spirit 25 at the Krtsanisi Training Area, Georgia, July 31, 2025. Agile Spirit 25 underscores the U.S. commitment to security and stability in the Black Sea region and highlights the importance of strong alliances and partnerships in addressing shared security challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ehron Ostendorf)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 12:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972265
    VIRIN: 250731-A-PX855-7784
    Filename: DOD_111201244
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: KRTSANISI, GE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Spirit 25 - Command Post Exercise (B-roll), by SGT Ehron Ostendorf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AgileSpirit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download