Agile Spirit 25 - Command Post Exercise (B-roll)

Soldiers with the 2nd Georgian Brigade conduct a Command Post Exercise with NATO partners and allies during Agile Spirit 25 at the Krtsanisi Training Area, Georgia, July 31, 2025. Agile Spirit 25 underscores the U.S. commitment to security and stability in the Black Sea region and highlights the importance of strong alliances and partnerships in addressing shared security challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ehron Ostendorf)
