    31st MEU | Animal Co. BLT 1/7 conducts simulated Helo Raid during Talisman Sabre 25

    QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.17.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Samuel Barge 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Animal Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a simulated raid in Queensland, Australia, July 17, 2025. The raid simulated employing Marines to rapidly capture and control objectives essential to operations. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)

    Location: QUEENSLAND, AU

    MV-22B Osprey, lethality, Raid, Talismansabre25, CH-53E Sea Stallion, Indo-Pacific

