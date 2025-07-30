The Army and Air Force Exchange Service, better known as the Exchange, celebrates its 130th anniversary at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on July 25, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 04:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|972252
|VIRIN:
|250725-N-MW880-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111201096
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Army and Air Force Exchange Celebrates 130th Anniversary - AFN News, by PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.