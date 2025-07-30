Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll Patriot radar emplaced for first time at Australian air base during Talisman Sabre 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2025

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, Australia — For the first time ever, U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade emplaced a Patriot radar system on an Australian Air Force base in the Northern Territory. This milestone during Talisman Sabre 25 highlights rapid deployment capability, allied interoperability, and unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 00:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972245
    VIRIN: 250719-A-TR140-8130
    Filename: DOD_111200859
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Patriot radar emplaced for first time at Australian air base during Talisman Sabre 25, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    94th AAMDC
    Ground Based Air Defense
    Air and Missile Defense
    38th ADA Bde
    TS25
    talismansabre25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download