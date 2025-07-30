B-Roll Patriot radar emplaced for first time at Australian air base during Talisman Sabre 25

NORTHERN TERRITORY, Australia — For the first time ever, U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade emplaced a Patriot radar system on an Australian Air Force base in the Northern Territory. This milestone during Talisman Sabre 25 highlights rapid deployment capability, allied interoperability, and unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)
