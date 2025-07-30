Coast Guard reopens ports in Hawaii, assesses waterways following tsunami

A crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point flies in an HC-130 Hercules over a number of the Hawaiian Islands, July 30, 2025. The Coast Guard Captain of the Port Honolulu reopened all commercial harbors in the Hawaiian Islands following the end of a tsunami advisory that was issued July 29, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 23:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972243
|VIRIN:
|250730-G-BQ071-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111200848
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
No keywords found.