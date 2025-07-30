Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard reopens ports in Hawaii, assesses waterways following tsunami

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets 

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    A crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point flies in an HC-130 Hercules over a number of the Hawaiian Islands, July 30, 2025. The Coast Guard Captain of the Port Honolulu reopened all commercial harbors in the Hawaiian Islands following the end of a tsunami advisory that was issued July 29, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 23:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972243
    VIRIN: 250730-G-BQ071-2001
    Filename: DOD_111200848
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: HAWAII, US

    tsunami
    HC-130
    Air Station Barbers Point
    Hawaii
    USCG

