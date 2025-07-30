Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint M4 range training with Materiel Support Command – Korea and 1st Signal Brigade—. #team19

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.08.2025

    Video by Kailil Kendrick 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 22:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972236
    VIRIN: 250709-A-TI445-7924
    Filename: DOD_111200717
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint M4 range training with Materiel Support Command – Korea and 1st Signal Brigade—. #team19, by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

