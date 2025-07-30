Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Earthquake and Tsunami PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    Members living in Japan are reminded to stay vigilant for potential earthquakes and tsunamis.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 21:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 972232
    VIRIN: 250730-M-FO238-5747
    Filename: DOD_111200650
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Earthquake and Tsunami PSA, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tsunami
    preparedness
    earthquake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download