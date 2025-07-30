Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wings of Aloha Teaser

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    Teaser for the Wings of Aloha Open House on September 13, 2025, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. This event will showcase a variety of military and civilian aircraft on display for public viewing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 21:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 972231
    VIRIN: 270730-F-NW874-1001
    Filename: DOD_111200649
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings of Aloha Teaser, by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download