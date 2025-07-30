Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3 B-Roll: Marines depart to the Philippines

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.26.2025

    Video by Cpl. Anita Ramos 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, depart to the Philippines on MV-22B Ospreys at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, July 26, 2025. At the request of the government of the Philippines, U.S. Marines with the MRF-D 25.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force are working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide urgent lifesaving support to communities affected by consecutive storms and the southwest monsoon. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 22:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972223
    VIRIN: 250726-M-LQ016-1001
    Filename: DOD_111200394
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

