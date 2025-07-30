Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADF Lt. Eugene Lynch B-Roll Interview During Talisman Sabre 25

    QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2025

    Video by Maj. Kerry Wright 

    311th Signal Command Theater

    Lt. Eugene Lynch, with the Australian Defense Force 3rd Armored Amphibious Brigade, Works alongside the U.S. Army’s 55th Transportation Company to load Australian military vehicles onto a U.S. Army watercraft during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 in Queensland, Australia, July 19, 2025. The Operation marks the first time the Australian Army has loaded its newly serviced M1A2 Abrams tank onto an amphibious assault craft. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 18:46
    Location: QUEENSLAND, AU

    TS25
    talismansabre25
    Talisman Sabre 2025
    kerrywright
    311th SC (T)

