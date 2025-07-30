Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III Armored Corps hosts Basic Training Experience at DeSoto High School

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DESOTO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese 

    III Armored Corps

    III Armored Corps hosts Basic Training Experience at DeSoto High School

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 18:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972207
    VIRIN: 250730-A-IY818-2005
    Filename: DOD_111200299
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: DESOTO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Armored Corps hosts Basic Training Experience at DeSoto High School, by SPC Bowden Drake-Deese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Basic training
    III Armored Corps
    DeSoto High School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download