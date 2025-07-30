III Armored Corps hosts Basic Training Experience at DeSoto High School
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 18:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972207
|VIRIN:
|250730-A-IY818-2005
|Filename:
|DOD_111200299
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|DESOTO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, III Armored Corps hosts Basic Training Experience at DeSoto High School, by SPC Bowden Drake-Deese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.