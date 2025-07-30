Brig. Gen. Ray Phariss Visited the 307th Signal Battalion during Talisman Sabre 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Ray Phariss, commanding general of the 311th Signal Command (Theater), visited Soldiers from the 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 in Queensland, Australia, July 17, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.