    Coast Guard Medevacs woman off cruise ship

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest District PADET Astoria

    A Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter crew from Air Station Astoria medevacs a woman off a cruise ship nearly 120 miles west of Grays Harbor, Washington on July 29, 2025. The woman was experiencing a health emergency and transported to Air Station Astoria to awaiting emergency medical services. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 17:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972202
    VIRIN: 250729-G-PV420-2158
    Filename: DOD_111200242
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: OREGON, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

