Coast Guard Medevacs woman off cruise ship

A Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter crew from Air Station Astoria medevacs a woman off a cruise ship nearly 120 miles west of Grays Harbor, Washington on July 29, 2025. The woman was experiencing a health emergency and transported to Air Station Astoria to awaiting emergency medical services. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 17:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972202
|VIRIN:
|250729-G-PV420-2158
|Filename:
|DOD_111200242
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.