Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III Armored Corps Tenant Subordinate Units Highlight Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos 

    III Armored Corps

    U.S. Army III Armored Corps tenant subordinate units in action, located on Fort Hood, Texas, July 30, 2025. III Armored Corps headquarters is located along with nine subordinate tenant units all on Fort Hood. (U.S. Army video production by Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 18:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972193
    VIRIN: 250730-A-SN477-1003
    Filename: DOD_111200073
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Armored Corps Tenant Subordinate Units Highlight Video, by SGT Gabriel Villalobos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    69th ADA
    11th SIG
    III Armored Corps
    III AC
    Fort Hood
    3rd Cavalry Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download