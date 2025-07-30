U.S. Army III Armored Corps tenant subordinate units in action, located on Fort Hood, Texas, July 30, 2025. III Armored Corps headquarters is located along with nine subordinate tenant units all on Fort Hood. (U.S. Army video production by Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 18:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972193
|VIRIN:
|250730-A-SN477-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111200073
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, III Armored Corps Tenant Subordinate Units Highlight Video, by SGT Gabriel Villalobos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.