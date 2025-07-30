987th Conducts Daily Operations During Exercise Talisman Sabre

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 987th Medical Detachment (Blood Support), Australian 2nd Health Battalion, and other participating countries cross-train medical protocols during Talisman Sabre 25 in Queensland, Australia, throughout July 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)