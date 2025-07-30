U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 987th Medical Detachment (Blood Support), Australian 2nd Health Battalion, and other participating countries cross-train medical protocols during Talisman Sabre 25 in Queensland, Australia, throughout July 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 16:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972182
|VIRIN:
|250725-A-OQ463-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111199919
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 987th Conducts Daily Operations During Exercise Talisman Sabre, by SSG Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.