Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    987th Conducts Daily Operations During Exercise Talisman Sabre

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz 

    807th Theater Medical Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 987th Medical Detachment (Blood Support), Australian 2nd Health Battalion, and other participating countries cross-train medical protocols during Talisman Sabre 25 in Queensland, Australia, throughout July 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 16:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972182
    VIRIN: 250725-A-OQ463-1004
    Filename: DOD_111199919
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: QUEENSLAND, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 987th Conducts Daily Operations During Exercise Talisman Sabre, by SSG Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indopacific
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    talismansabre25
    medical
    Army Reserve
    987th Medical Detachment (Blood Support)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download