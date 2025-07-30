Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mural Timelapse

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace, Combat Videographer, paints a mural at the Douglas Visitor Center on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 23, - July 28, 2025. The mural is on display in the Douglas Visitor Center depicting the transformation from civilian to United States Marine while depicting aspects of training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 14:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972170
    VIRIN: 250423-M-UA605-1001
    Filename: DOD_111199636
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mural Timelapse, by LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paint, MCRDPI, Artist, ERR, Mural

