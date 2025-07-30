Mural Timelapse

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace, Combat Videographer, paints a mural at the Douglas Visitor Center on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 23, - July 28, 2025. The mural is on display in the Douglas Visitor Center depicting the transformation from civilian to United States Marine while depicting aspects of training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)