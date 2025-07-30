Mural Timelapse

Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace, Combat Videographer, paints a mural at the Douglas Visitor Center on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 23, - July 28, 2025. The mural is on display in the Douglas Visitor Center depicting the transformation from civilian to United States Marine while depicting aspects of training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 14:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972170
|VIRIN:
|250423-M-UA605-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111199636
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
