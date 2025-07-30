Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Area Support Group - Jordan 2025 Change of Command ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZARQA, JORDAN

    07.20.2025

    Video by Douglas Magill 

    Area Support Group - Jordan

    Colonel Marcus T. Franzen, Area Support Group - Jordan outgoing commander, changes command with Colonel Ryan C. Agee, during a ceremony at Lions Field on Joint Training Center, Jordan, July 21, 2025. Lieutenant General Patrick D. Frank, Army Central commanding general, presided over the ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 13:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972163
    VIRIN: 250721-O-CG969-2350
    Filename: DOD_111199554
    Length: 00:24:31
    Location: ZARQA, JO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Area Support Group - Jordan 2025 Change of Command ceremony, by Douglas Magill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Central
    Army
    Area Support Group - Jordan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download