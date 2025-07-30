Area Support Group - Jordan 2025 Change of Command ceremony

Colonel Marcus T. Franzen, Area Support Group - Jordan outgoing commander, changes command with Colonel Ryan C. Agee, during a ceremony at Lions Field on Joint Training Center, Jordan, July 21, 2025. Lieutenant General Patrick D. Frank, Army Central commanding general, presided over the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 13:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972163
|VIRIN:
|250721-O-CG969-2350
|Filename:
|DOD_111199554
|Length:
|00:24:31
|Location:
|ZARQA, JO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
