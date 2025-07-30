1-127th Infantry Medic participate in MASCAL event

Medics from the Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment conduct a MASCAL training event at Fort McCoy, Wis., June 10, 2025. Patients arrived at the Battalion Aid Station where Combat Medics provided life saving measures focused on stopping bleeding, managing airways and stabilizing. The wounded were then transported to higher acuity medical care emergency room type setting, which will further stabilize the patients.
(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 13:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972162
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111199474
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
