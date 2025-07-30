Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-127th Infantry Medic participate in MASCAL event

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Medics from the Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment conduct a MASCAL training event at Fort McCoy, Wis., June 10, 2025. Patients arrived at the Battalion Aid Station where Combat Medics provided life saving measures focused on stopping bleeding, managing airways and stabilizing. The wounded were then transported to higher acuity medical care emergency room type setting, which will further stabilize the patients.
    (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    TAGS

    MASCAL
    Fort McCoy
    WIARNG
    1-127th Infantry

