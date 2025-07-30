Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Above the clouds; an Army mechanic’s ongoing journey towards the stars (Vertical)

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.30.2025

    Video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Graham Davis, wheeled vehicle mechanic for 10th Army Air Missile Defense Command, gets interview for a soldier spotlight July 30, 2025, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Davis was chosen for a soldier spotlight due to his resilience and determination towards his aspirations (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 11:47
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

