U.S. Army Sgt. Graham Davis, wheeled vehicle mechanic for 10th Army Air Missile Defense Command, gets interview for a soldier spotlight July 30, 2025, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Davis was chosen for a soldier spotlight due to his resilience and determination towards his aspirations (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 11:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972157
|VIRIN:
|250730-A-XI817-7236
|Filename:
|DOD_111199278
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Above the clouds; an Army mechanic’s ongoing journey towards the stars, by PFC Luis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Above the clouds; an Army mechanic’s ongoing journey towards the stars
No keywords found.