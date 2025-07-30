Hurricane Katrina Through the Eyes of Aviation revised

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video was made to show the efforts of the U.S. Coast Guard during the Hurricane Katrina response across Biloxi and Louisiana, August, 2005. Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Flight Manager Brian Bailey and MH-60 Maintenance Chief Warrant Officer Reagan Payne share their stories of being a Coast Guard pilot and aviation mechanic during Hurricane Katrina. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde)