    Hurricane Katrina Through the Eyes of Aviation revised

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    This video was made to show the efforts of the U.S. Coast Guard during the Hurricane Katrina response across Biloxi and Louisiana, August, 2005. Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Flight Manager Brian Bailey and MH-60 Maintenance Chief Warrant Officer Reagan Payne share their stories of being a Coast Guard pilot and aviation mechanic during Hurricane Katrina. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 11:53
    Video ID: 972156
    VIRIN: 250730-G-FL626-1001
    Filename: DOD_111199271
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    Hurricane Katrina
    Coast Guard
    Hurricane Katrina 25th Anniversary

