Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome to the Vicenza Health Community [2025 Update]

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alisha Grezlik and Sgt. Michael Westendorf

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    The Vicenza Army Health Clinic exists to provide safe, high-quality medical care to ensure the readiness of the Warfighter and improve the health of the Vicenza Military Community. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alisha Grezlik and edited by Sgt. Michael Westendorf) (Music by: BackgroundMusicForVideos, https://pixabay.com/it/music/ottimista-healthcare-music-medical-doctor-hospital-background-intro-theme-301234/)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 09:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972136
    VIRIN: 250722-A-TP553-1035
    Filename: DOD_111199022
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEDCOM
    VMC
    USAG Italy
    StrongerTogether
    San Bortolo Hospital
    Vicenza Medical Community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download