Welcome to the Vicenza Health Community [2025 Update]

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972136" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Vicenza Army Health Clinic exists to provide safe, high-quality medical care to ensure the readiness of the Warfighter and improve the health of the Vicenza Military Community. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alisha Grezlik and edited by Sgt. Michael Westendorf) (Music by: BackgroundMusicForVideos, https://pixabay.com/it/music/ottimista-healthcare-music-medical-doctor-hospital-background-intro-theme-301234/)