NATO forces conduct combined fires in Latvia

Members of U.S. Army Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, in support of Task Force Iron, along with Spanish and Canadian Armed Forces participate in a multinational artillery live-fire exercise at Adazi, Latvia, July 25, 2025. NATO allies demonstrated their ability to coordinate combined fires from different locations across the simulated battlespace. The interoperability of NATO targeting systems and communications between allies enabled mass fires on a single target with lethal precision. Joint exercises such as these focus on planning and executing operations to enhance interoperability and warfighting skills among NATO allies. The U.S. presence in Latvia enhances combat readiness and ensures U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside NATO allies in diverse conditions. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)