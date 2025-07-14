video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972111" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a joint airborne operation during Agile Spirit 25 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 21, 2025. The operation marked the start of Agile Spirit 25, with approximately 340 paratroopers from the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade jumping from Incirlik Air Base alongside 100 Turkish Army paratroopers. Following the airborne assault, U.S. forces will transition to Georgia for a series of multinational training events, including live-fire exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)