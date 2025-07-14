U.S. Army paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a joint airborne operation during Agile Spirit 25 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 21, 2025. The operation marked the start of Agile Spirit 25, with approximately 340 paratroopers from the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade jumping from Incirlik Air Base alongside 100 Turkish Army paratroopers. Following the airborne assault, U.S. forces will transition to Georgia for a series of multinational training events, including live-fire exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 03:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972111
|VIRIN:
|250721-F-AF202-9580
|Filename:
|DOD_111198569
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Agile Spirit 25, by SSgt Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.