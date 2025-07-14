Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Spirit 25

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    07.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Koby Saunders 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Army paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a joint airborne operation during Agile Spirit 25 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 21, 2025. The operation marked the start of Agile Spirit 25, with approximately 340 paratroopers from the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade jumping from Incirlik Air Base alongside 100 Turkish Army paratroopers. Following the airborne assault, U.S. forces will transition to Georgia for a series of multinational training events, including live-fire exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 03:03
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Spirit 25, by SSgt Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAREUR
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    Incirlik
    agile spirit 25

